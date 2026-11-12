Source: Reuters

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, ​has died ​aged 66, the Russian Foreign ⁠Ministry said on ​Wednesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria ​Zakharova said later on Telegram that Darchiev had died ​in Moscow from ​a chronic illness.

Putin appointed Darchiev, a ‌veteran ⁠diplomat known in the past for his public denunciations of ​the ​West, ⁠as ambassador to Washington in ​March 2025 to ​lead ⁠a rapprochement with the Trump administration that ⁠has ​rattled Ukraine ​and European countries.