Pama Fou in Mike Friday 7s Select

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Former Australian rugby 7s rep, Pama Fou, is the latest addition to the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s squad for the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, in January 2027.

Fou joins an already impressive international lineup featuring South African Blitzboks legends Branco Du Preez and Justin Geduld, alongside French maestro Terry Bouhraoua.

Fou brings a formidable physical presence to a team already overflowing with attacking flair and international experience.

His ability to break tackles, create space and dominate the contact area adds another exciting dimension to Mike Friday’s increasingly dangerous combination.

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Mike Friday Select 7s return to Fiji in 2027 with one clear objective, and that is to win the title.

After finishing runners-up last year and falling at the semi-final stage this year, the international invitational outfit has twice come close to capturing the coveted Coral Coast crown.

The 2027 tournament will be held from the 14th to the 16th January.