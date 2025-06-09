Sex offenders face child-job ban

Fiji is moving to operationalise a Sex Offenders Register that could prevent convicted sexual offenders from working in jobs involving regular contact with children.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Shashi Kiran has confirmed that regulations required to activate the register are awaiting final legal vetting.

The register was established under the Registration of Sex Offenders Act 2021 to help authorities monitor people convicted of specified sexual offences and strengthen public safety.

Once operational, people listed on the register will be restricted from child-related employment, particularly positions involving regular contact with children.

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The update comes as government outlines its measures to strengthen child protection and prevent violence, abuse and neglect.

Kiran says regulations for both the Child Care and Protection Act 2024 and the Child Justice Act 2024 have also been completed and are at the final stage of legal vetting.

The Department of Children is continuing the nationwide rollout of the National Child Safeguarding Policy, launched in October last year.

The policy places responsibility on public and private organisations, including institutions providing services to children, to strengthen safeguarding procedures and prevent abuse.

Measures include ongoing staff training, improved handling of safeguarding complaints and increased public awareness.

Kiran also confirms that Cabinet has endorsed the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Children 2026–2031, which is expected to be launched this month.

The plan will provide a national framework for preventing violence against children and improving responses when abuse, neglect or exploitation is identified.

The Ministry has also revived the National Coordinating Committee on Children, working with Police, schools, health services and civil society organisations to identify children at risk and coordinate

assistance.

Kiran says the National Child Helpline 1325 remains available toll-free, around the clock, for children and adults seeking confidential assistance or reporting suspected abuse.

She also highlights the Bebo Parenting App, developed with UNICEF support, which provides parents and caregivers with information on child health, nutrition, immunisation, safety and positive parenting.

The app can be accessed offline once downloaded, making it available to families in rural and maritime communities.

Kiran adds that protecting children cannot rest with government alone, urging parents and guardians to pay closer attention to children’s online activities and maintain open communication to identify bullying and abuse early.