Biman Prasad acquitted in FICAC disclosure case

Former Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad outside the Suva High Court today.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad has been acquitted in the case brought against him by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The decision was delivered today by the Suva Magistrates Court following the hearing of submissions on a no-case-to-answer application.

The court considered whether FICAC had presented sufficient evidence to establish the essential elements of the charges against Professor Prasad and whether he should be required to enter a defence.

A key issue in the proceedings was whether Professor Prasad, as the National Federation Party leader, fell within the legal definition of an officeholder under Section 2 of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

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The prosecution argued that the definition extended to party leaders, whether appointed or elected.

However, the defence challenged this interpretation, submitting that the legislation specifically identified the president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary, and registered officers as officeholders.

The Magistrate considered the legal definition of an officeholder alongside the evidence presented during the prosecution’s case.

The court had earlier heard evidence from prosecution witnesses and considered documents relating to Professor Prasad’s alleged directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts Pte Limited.

FICAC had charged Professor Prasad with failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements, with an alternative charge of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

The charges related to allegations that he failed to disclose his company directorship while serving as an NFP officeholder.

Professor Prasad had denied wrongdoing, and his acquittal brings the criminal proceedings before the Suva Magistrates Court to an end.