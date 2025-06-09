Police updates on investigations

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Police Force has provided updates on several ongoing and completed investigations, including the deaths of the late Sakiasi Radravu, Vakarisi and two bodies that were found separately in Wailoku and Wairua.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Loraini Seru says investigations into complaints relating to the late Radravu have been completed, with the case file now before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Meanwhile, ACP Seru says in the death of Vakarisi, police have interviewed all identified suspects and received the full post-mortem report from New Zealand agencies.

“We have received the full post-mortem report last night. We have received that, and I can confirm that the investigators are compiling the file, and it will be submitted for legal opinion from the Office of DPP.”

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ACP Seru says they have also received forensic results relating to the deaths of two boys in Wailoku and Wairua.

She confirms the reports have been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Department at Samabula Police Station.