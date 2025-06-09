Prasad opens home for Diwali

Ronald Prasad missed Diwali celebrations last year following a death in the family.

This year, he made up for it by opening his Vatuwaqa home to the wider community for a night of celebration.

The open house brought the community together last night, with visitors welcomed to enjoy the festive decorations, food and sweets.

Prasad says celebrating Diwali in a big way was a personal goal this year.

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“It took me about four weeks, and my workers helped set up all the lights. It cost a lot, but it’s our festival and it’s worth every penny. I take so much pride in celebrating Diwali.”

The Chief Executive of B. Prasad and Sons Pte Ltd said the celebration was about more than the decorations as it was an opportunity to reconnect with the community and share the joy of Diwali.

He adds that being able to celebrate with his family and the people of Vatuwaqa made the occasion even more meaningful, reflecting the festival’s message of togetherness and goodwill.