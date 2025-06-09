Water shortage puts homes at risk

[Photo: FILE]

Residents in Lowcost, Labasa, are concerned about unreliable water supply and their ability to respond to emergencies.

Their concerns have intensified after a fire destroyed one home and spread to another over the weekend.

Two families escaped without injuries after a fire destroyed one home before spreading to another over the weekend.

For affected homeowner Uate Qalo, the loss of his house was heartbreaking.

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He says efforts to contain the fire were hampered by the lack of water in the community.

“One of the main issues in this community is water. There is no water during the day. We have scheduled supply times, but even when water comes, the pressure is low and it takes a long time to fill containers.”

Qalo believes an adequate water supply could have helped residents save his home, which caught fire after the blaze spread from a neighbouring property.

The unreliable supply also creates additional challenges for residents with disabilities.

Freddy, a wheelchair user, says late-night water supply makes it difficult for him to assist his sister with collecting and storing water.

“Sometimes the water comes through the pipes late at night when we are still sleeping. It is a struggle to wake up and assist my sister to fill containers. With this drought season, the situation has become worse. It is very difficult. I would just like the Water Authority to consider our situation.”

With dry conditions continuing, residents fear another emergency could leave families facing similar losses.

They are urging authorities to address the water supply problems before another tragedy strikes.