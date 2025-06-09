New docking systems to improve aircraft turnaround

Nadi International Airport is set to improve aircraft parking accuracy and turnaround efficiency following the installation of four new Advanced Visual Docking Guidance Systems.

Fiji Airports has completed the installation of the four units, which will guide pilots as they manoeuvre aircraft into designated parking positions at airport gates.

The systems are expected to become fully operational next year.

The equipment measures aircraft speed and detects deviations from the centre line with centimetre-level precision, helping pilots position aircraft accurately.

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The four units are part of ten systems donated by Canberra Airport.

The Australian Government, through its Australia-Pacific Partnerships for Aviation Program, supported the transportation, installation and commissioning costs.

Canberra Airport Head of Aviation Michael Thomson says the partnership gives the equipment a new purpose while strengthening aviation cooperation across the Pacific.

He says the reuse of the technology is also a practical and sustainable way of extending the life of proven aviation equipment.

Technical personnel from Canberra Airport and an expert from global aviation technology provider ADB SAFEGATE travelled to Nadi to assist with the installation.

Fiji Airports Acting Chief Executive Kelepi Dainaki says the new systems will strengthen operational capability at Nadi International Airport as the organisation works to modernise its infrastructure

and improve services to airline partners.

Australia-Pacific Partnerships for Aviation Executive Director James Ramsay says the installation demonstrates how regional partnerships can extend the operational life of aviation equipment while

sharing technical expertise.

The remaining six units are part of the ten-system donation.

Fiji Airports adds that the project supports its goal of becoming a future-ready airport operator and air navigation service provider.