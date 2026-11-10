Vunato smoke under watch

The Ministry is also looking at expanding its monitoring capacity. [PHOTO: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Smoke pollution from the Vunato dump site is prompting the installation of air quality monitors to determine the level of pollution affecting nearby communities and Lautoka Hospital.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is installing monitoring equipment to measure harmful particles in the air and establish the potential health risks to residents.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael says one monitor has already been installed, with another planned for Lautoka Hospital following complaints about smoke pollution.

“The Ministry is also looking at upscaling the infrastructure or the equipment. So we have received some budget from the government this year’s financial year to procure some additional equipment so that we can look at these concerns that are continuously being raised.”

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Dr Michael explained that the monitors are connected through satellite technology, allowing the Ministry to access air quality readings in real time.

The equipment will measure fine particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, which can enter the respiratory system and pose health risks when inhaled.

The Ministry is also working with the Ministry of Local Government and Lautoka City Council to address open burning as dry conditions increase the risk of fires spreading.

Dr Michael says additional monitoring equipment will be purchased using funding allocated in this financial year to respond to concerns raised by communities.

The Ministry is also looking at expanding its monitoring capacity to cover more areas affected by pollution.

The government is meanwhile considering the rehabilitation of existing dump sites, with the Sigatoka dump site identified as the first priority.