Family of alleged attack victim hopes for justice

The family of a 58-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked last Saturday in Tiritiri, Vunivau, Bua, is hoping justice will prevail for the injuries sustained by their mother Phul Kumari.

Her daughter, Sital Prasad, says her mother’s condition remains critical, with persistent pain on the right side of her ribs, which is believed to have resulted from the alleged attack.

She says her mother is in severe pain but is currently under observation and receiving medical care from health staff at the Labasa Hospital.

“My mother is admitted here in Labasa and hopes that Police will bring justice to whoever is responsible.”

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Meanwhile, FBC News understands that the woman was initially admitted to the Nabouwalu Hospital on Saturday and discharged on Sunday.

However, after continuing to experience pain at home, her family decided to take her to the Labasa Hospital, where she is currently admitted and receiving medical treatment.

Police investigations into the alleged incident are continuing.