Young Fijians living with diabetes

Diabetes is taking hold among younger Fijians, with figures showing that people as young as 18 are already living with the disease.

The 2025 STEPS Survey found that 4.7 per cent of Fijians aged 18 to 29 have diabetes. Across the adult population, the figure rises to 16.5 per cent, while another 28.6 per cent are living with prediabetes.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the figures reinforce the need to shift the focus towards prevention, particularly among young people.

Launching the National Diabetes Campaign, he called for stronger prevention programmes in schools, workplaces and communities.

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Ratu Naiqama says young Fijians must understand the risks linked to poor diets and physical inactivity, and take early screening seriously.

He warns that waiting until complications develop will only make the burden of diabetes harder to manage.