Police Netball hungry to reclaim Sukuna Bowl title

[File Photo]

Police Netball is determined to end its three-year wait for the Sukuna Bowl title, with coach Unaisi Kaveni declaring the trophy belongs back in Police hands.

With Army currently holding the title, Police is eager to turn the tables when the two sides meet at next week’s competition.

Kaveni says the disappointment of another defeat last year has only strengthened the team’s resolve to reclaim the trophy.

She believes three years without the title is long enough for a side that has enjoyed a strong history of success in the competition.

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“Three years of drought is too long for us. We are used to holding that title for quite a long time. Last year was our third loss, and it’s not easy walking off that court after losing. This year, we are looking forward to making a change. We really need those trophies back to their home.”

Despite the challenge from defending champions Army, Kaveni has extended her best wishes to their rivals, while looking forward to what promises to be a competitive contest on Thursday.

She is also calling on Police supporters, including former officers living overseas, to turn out in numbers and rally behind the team.

Kaveni wants to see the stands filled with Police blue as they push for a return to the top.

Police will be out to make a statement as they look to bring the Sukuna Bowl netball crown back where Kaveni believes it belongs.

They meet next Thursday at the FMF Gymanasium in Suva.