100-bed specialist hospital planned

India is looking forward to beginning construction of a 100-bed super-specialty hospital early next year.

This is part of its ongoing development partnership with the country.

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, announced this during the 2026 National Diwali celebrations at the Fiji Museum.

“One of the most important projects is the 100-bed super specialty hospital and we look forward to its early groundbreaking early next year.”

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The proposed facility is expected to strengthen Fiji’s specialist healthcare capacity, with the project being developed through cooperation between the Governments of Fiji and India.

The announcement comes as Fiji continues to face demands for improved access to specialised medical services.

However, the High Commissioner’s Diwali address did not confirm the final construction cost, completion date or full range of specialist services.

According to the High Commissioner, the hospital is planned for Nadera, near Fiji National University and is indicated to be grant-funded by India and that its tendering process had advanced towards completion.