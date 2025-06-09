Navua community backs $70,000 play centre

[Photo: Supplied]

Support from parents and the Navua community is driving plans for a new early childhood play centre at Vashist Muni Memorial Primary School, estimated to cost up to $70,000.

A cultural night was held to raise funds for the project, which will be financed through contributions from the school, management and community.

Head of School Urmila Singh says parents have overwhelmingly supported the initiative and are eager to see the facility built.

Singh says construction is expected to begin in a few weeks, once sufficient funds are available.

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“Because of the rising cost of our hardware materials, the cost is quite high. It will reach up to $70,000. So the management and the school are contributing in cash. So we are trying to raise funds through various sources to ensure that there are enough funds to complete the project because we do not want to be stuck in the middle.”

School Board Chair, Neel Singh, says the kindergarten currently has no dedicated play centre, and the proposed facility will provide a safer space for children.

“We need a play centre where children can play safely. At the moment, there is no specific play centre in the Vashist Muni Memorial School Kindergarten. But with this project ongoing, in a few months it will be up and running. And it will be very beneficial to the children, especially regarding their safety concerns. And before, like in our day, we had open ground to play on. But now, with this modern concept, we will have a proper play centre for early childhood education children.”

Singh says the board has approved the initiative, which was proposed by the head of school.

Singh thanked the Navua community, teachers and management for their support, saying the project represents a shared dream.

Further fundraising activities are planned, with organisers confirming that approvals have been obtained from the relevant authorities.