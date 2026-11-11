Spain’s election contender PP pledges tighter borders

Source: Reuters

Spain’s main opposition People’s Party (PP) on Tuesday presented an election manifesto promising to cut taxes, tighten borders, impose stricter conditions ​on development aid and slow climate timetables ahead of an election ‌on November 29.

Here are some of the pledges by the conservative party that opinion polls show ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists, but which would likely ​need an alliance with the far-right, anti-immigration Vox party to ​be able to govern