Bulikula embraced World Cup challenge

[Source: File]

Facing the defending champions on the biggest stage in women’s rugby league did little to intimidate the Fiji Bulikula, according to captain Sereana Naitokatoka.

Despite their 30-14 semi-final loss to Australia, Naitokatoka says the team always focused on the opportunity to test themselves against the best players in the world.

“We only had one goal and that was to come out here and have fun, playing against the best in the world.”

The Bulikula pushed the Jillaroos throughout the contest and trailed by just eight points at halftime before Australia pulled away in the second half.

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Naitokatoka described the occasion as a special moment for the players, many of whom were featuring in Fiji’s first-ever Women’s Rugby League World Cup campaign.

“I’m so happy, to be honest. What a game. It was so exciting. We just had fun.”

The captain also paid tribute to the supporters, families and communities that backed the team throughout its historic World Cup journey.

“We’re so blessed and grateful to be part of this World Cup as a team, representing our nation, our families back home and everybody connected to us.”

Although their World Cup dream ended in the semi-finals, the Bulikula’s impressive run has established Fiji as a rising force in women’s rugby league and set a new benchmark for future national teams.