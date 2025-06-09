RFMF determined to bring Sukuna Bowl home

[Source: File]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai has declared that the military is determined to reclaim the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl after four years without the prestigious trophy.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2026 competition, Kalouniwai said the absence of the trophy from the RFMF camp has provided extra motivation for this year’s challenge.

“The RFMF is out here to try and win the Sukuna Bowl. The bowl has eluded us for the last four years. It’s been missing from the RFMF camp for the last four years and we’ve learned a lot of lessons from it.”

The Commander said this year’s campaign would be different, with the military focused on ending the drought and returning the trophy to Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

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Kalouniwai also acknowledged the preparations being undertaken by the Fiji Police Force, noting reports of intensive training sessions in Sigatoka.

“We know the police team has been doing a lot of training up in the sand dunes in Sigatoka, but that’s okay. Don’t worry, we will win this year.”

Despite the friendly rivalry, Kalouniwai wished Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and the Police team well ahead of the annual showdown.

The Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl remains one of Fiji’s most anticipated sporting events, bringing together the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces in a battle for supremacy both on and off the field.