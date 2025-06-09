Army expects Police Volleyball to fight with heavy hearts

The Army Men’s Volleyball team is working hard to defend its Sukuna Bowl title, but knows the challenge from Police will be even more meaningful this year.

The Police side will take to the court with heavy hearts, playing in memory of their former teammate Waisele Waqavakatoga, who was laid to rest in Suva on Tuesday.

Army Volleyball manager Jay Takelo says his team recognises that Police will be fighting for more than just the title as they honour the memory of their fallen comrade.

“Police have just laid to rest one of their colleagues. I know the Police will be preparing in a different way and will be aiming for nothing less than a win to dedicate to their late brother. We will not be taking our preparations lightly. Our preparations will need to match their level of hunger to take the win away from us.”

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He says this year they are leaving nothing to chance in their preparations.

“Last year I arrived into the country on Tuesday of Sukuna Bowl week and I headed down to watch the games on Friday. I cant compare our preparations from last year to this year but all I can say is we are leaving no stone unturned as we work to defend our title this year.”

The Sukuna Bowl Volleyball will be held on Thursday next week at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.