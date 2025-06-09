Fiji warned of worsening dry spell impacts

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Fiji is warned to prepare for worsening drought conditions, with the full impact of a strong El Niño event yet to be felt, particularly across the Northern and Western Divisions.

Water shortages are already affecting communities, and authorities fear the situation could deteriorate through December and into early next year.

Fiji Meteorological Service Senior Scientist Arieta Baleisolomone says the El Niño event remains active, with sea surface temperatures showing exceptional warming compared to previous strong events.

She says below-normal to well-below-normal rainfall has been recorded across most of the country since July, persisting through October.

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Baleisolomone warns the country will likely face continued dry conditions despite entering the rainy season.

Acting Commissioner Northern Apolosi Lewaqai says below-average rainfall is expected despite the cyclone season, raising concerns that shortages could worsen over the Christmas and New Year period.

Cabinet will determine the Government’s position on declaring a state of disaster or emergency for the Northern and Western Divisions as pressure on water sources increases.

Lewaqai says a submission has been made to Cabinet and will be discussed later this week.

“We’re into our rainy season again now, from November to April, but the rain that we’re going to receive won’t be able to address the drought. It’ll still be below average. So our request to the community is to be responsible and start thinking about how to prioritise the use of water for communities and families.”

Lewaqai says emergency operations are underway in the Northern Division, with authorities assessing conditions and implementing mitigation measures.

He is urging communities to conserve water and prioritise essential household needs as the drought strains water sources.