French sevens legend to feature at Coral Coast 7s

[Source: supplied]

French Rugby Sevens great Terry Bouhraoua has been confirmed as the first signing for the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s ahead of the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s in Sigatoka.

The former France sevens captain will make his first trip to Fiji when he links up with the international invitational side coached by renowned sevens mentor Mike Friday for the tournament at Lawaqa Park from January 14 to 16.

Bouhraoua becomes the first player announced for the Select 7s squad as the side looks to go one step further after finishing runners-up in 2025 and reaching the semi-finals in 2026.

Widely regarded as one of France’s most influential sevens players, Bouhraoua is known for his speed, creativity and leadership, qualities the Select 7s hope will strengthen their bid for a maiden Coral Coast title.

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Tournament organisers say the signing is another indication of the growing international profile of the Coral Coast 7s, which is set to celebrate its 15th edition next year.

Additional international player announcements are expected in the coming months as the Mike Friday Select 7s continue building their squad for the 2027 tournament.

The McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will once again be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with free admission available across all three days of competition.