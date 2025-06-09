NFA battles 1,233 bushfires in three months

[Photo: File]

The National Fire Authority responded to 1,233 bushfires between August and October, prompting a stern warning against uncontrolled burning.

NFA says prolonged dry weather is increasing the risk of fires spreading to homes, businesses, and communities.

It warns that even a small fire can spread rapidly through dry vegetation, particularly in hot, windy conditions.

Water shortages are also creating severe challenges for firefighters.

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The Authority says reduced pressure in fire hydrants, along with drying creeks and wells, is limiting water supplies during emergencies.

Restricted road access is making some locations harder to reach.

NFA says its operational priority during bushfires is protecting homes, buildings, and critical infrastructure.

To strengthen response efforts, the Authority is mobilizing resources from neighboring stations when needed.

It is also working with the Water Authority of Fiji and tanker operators to secure additional water during major incidents.

Fire stations are identifying alternative water collection points and monitoring available levels.

NFA stresses that responsible community practices remain the most effective way to prevent bushfires and protect lives and property.

The public is urged to avoid lighting fires near dry grass and report incidents immediately on 910.