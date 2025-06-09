Players tries out 7s rugby

Several members of the Naitasiri women’s 15s team will test themselves in the shorter version of the game when they take the field for Colo-i-Suva at the Flametree Waimanu 7s tournament, which kicks off tomorrow.

Leading the transition is Naitasiri captain Maraia Ravudi, who joined the Colo-i-Suva outfit shortly after the Marama Championship, alongside several of her teammates from the Naitasiri squad.

The past few weeks have been an eye-opening experience for Ravudi and her fellow Naitasiri players as they adapt to the pace, demands and challenges of sevens rugby.

“Preparation has been pretty much the same, just a few adjustments we have been making because this will be the first time most of us will be playing 7s. The girls are not new to this type of things, especially with our daily training schedule and it is good to see

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them giving their all even though the season is over. This tournament will help keep us fit, it’s like a off-season type of thing for me and my teammates from the Naitasiri women’s team.”

The two-day tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and starts tomorrow.