Police confident of extending eight-year football dominance over Army

The Fiji Police football team is determined to keep its winning run against Army intact as preparations gather momentum ahead of next week’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl showdown.

Police assistant manager Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Avinesh Dutt says the team is fired up and has one clear objective, extending its eight-year winning streak against its military rivals.

The side began preparations last Tuesday, with management focused on building combinations, strengthening team chemistry and ensuring players are ready for the challenge.

Dutt says bringing the players together is an important part of the process, as success on the field depends on how well they understand and work with each other.

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“I can always say we have a very good team with us and training is another important part where people will be, the players will be able to know each other very well and how to coordinate outside the ground and inside the ground whilst playing. So that’s why we have started the training on Tuesday and we are there and we are getting ready. And as usual, we are always ready when it comes to sports against army.”

He says the team has the quality and experience to deliver another strong performance, with several Fiji national representatives and district-level players included in the squad.

While Army will be eager to challenge Police’s dominance, Dutt insists his side is not taking anything for granted and is focused on maintaining its winning tradition.

The Sukuna Bowl will be held on Thursday and Friday next week in Suva.