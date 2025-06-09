Government renews focus on Diwali

Diwali’s place in Fiji’s multicultural identity is being reinforced through efforts to preserve cultural and religious traditions and strengthen understanding between communities.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh says cultural celebrations such as Diwali play an important role in bringing Fijians together and ensuring their traditions remain part of the country’s

national identity.

“Our work extends beyond the infrastructure. It is about building relationships, strengthening trust, and creating opportunities for the people from different backgrounds to come together.”

Speaking at the 2026 National Diwali celebrations at the Fiji Museum, Singh acknowledged the Coalition Government’s decision to restore the Multicultural Affairs portfolio after 16 years.

He says the Ministry is using cultural programs, community-based grants and other initiatives to support the preservation of Fiji’s diverse heritage.

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Singh says this includes protecting places of cultural and religious significance and ensuring traditional histories and cultural expressions are passed on to future generations.

He stresses that the Ministry’s work goes beyond organising celebrations, with a wider focus on ensuring every community feels valued and recognised in Fiji.