Veterans seek higher monthly allowances

[Photo: FILE]

The government hopes to increase allowances for former servicemen in the next national budget, recognising their service and sacrifices to the country.

Minister for Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says ex-servicemen deserve better financial support, though any increase will depend on budget allocations.

The potential increase follows requests from veterans, who say their current 200-dollar monthly allowance is no longer enough to support their families amid rising living costs.

Minister Tikoduadua also highlighted potential benefits under the Australia-Fiji Vuvale Union, which could help recognise the contributions and sacrifices of Fiji’s veterans.

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“But there is also great hope that the announcement by representatives of the Australian government that part of the benefits of the treaty, the Vuvale Union, recognizes also the services that we would like to have, you know, to recognize the sacrifice of our veterans. So, yes, I think in time that is going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji could look at adopting veteran support policies from other countries.

He says other forms of assistance could also be considered, including hospital services and financial support for welfare and aftercare.

While no specific timeline has been confirmed, Tikoduadua remains hopeful the next budget will provide for an increase.