10-year strategy targets poverty

[Photo: Ministry for Women and Children/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji is taking a broader approach to tackling poverty with a new strategy targeting issues such as poor housing, limited healthcare and unequal access to essential services.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says poverty is not just about how much money a person earns, but also whether they can access essential services such as healthcare, education and safe housing.

The framework identifies four key areas, including improving education and employment opportunities, extending essential services to rural and maritime communities, and strengthening support for vulnerable families.

The new strategy replaces the previous Fiji Poverty Alleviation and Eradication Framework developed in 1999.