Families run short of water

[Photo: FILE]

More than 20 families in Ellington Settlement, Rakiraki are facing worsening water shortages as their main river source dries up.

The river’s water levels continue to recede, leaving residents with less water for their daily needs.

The situation reflects a wider water crisis affecting rural and maritime communities, with prolonged dry conditions reducing water availability across several parts of the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Office, in its Fiji Climate Summary for October reports that declining river and stream levels and reduced household water pressure have been experienced in parts of the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The report confirms that emergency water carting was carried out across affected communities in the Western, Northern and Central Divisions between September and October.

The operations included deliveries to the Yasawa Group, Malolo Island, Cikobia Island and Yanuca Island.

Water supplies were also provided to schools and healthcare facilities, highlighting the pressure on essential services in communities affected by the dry spell.

The shortages come amid an exceptionally dry October.

The Meteorological Office attributes the prolonged dry spell to El Niño, which continues to suppress rainfall across the country.

The effects are particularly serious for communities that depend on rivers, streams and other local water sources for their daily needs.

With El Niño conditions likely to persist, the report points to continued pressure on water availability, particularly in areas already dependent on emergency deliveries.