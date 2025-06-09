Police monitoring social media ahead of elections

The Fiji Police Force is closely monitoring social media activity ahead of the upcoming General Election and possible referendum, particularly posts that could fuel racial division and threaten national stability.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says they are prepared to maintain peace and security during both events, regardless of whether they are held separately or at the same time.

Tudravu acknowledges concerns over racially divisive content circulating online but says there are currently no indications of threats to the electoral events.

“The security is safe. The environment is conducive for us to come freely and conduct elections.”

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He says Police have established communication channels across the organization and are working closely with key stakeholders, including the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fijian Elections Office.

Tudravu says current manpower and resources are sufficient to manage security operations, with no special recruitment planned for the election period.

Meanwhile, they are reviewing personnel deployment to ensure adequate coverage across the country.

The Parliamentary Special Committee has extended the deadline for submissions on the Constitution Amendment Bill, with its third reading expected on December 4.

If the proposed amendments receive unanimous support, a referendum is expected to follow ahead of the General Election, which is anticipated to be held by February at the latest.