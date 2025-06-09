Drought threatens water and power supply

[File Photo]

Energy Fiji Limited has warned that prolonged dry conditions could force electricity rationing.

The warning comes as El Niño-driven rainfall shortages threaten essential services including water and electricity.

In the Western Division, falling water levels at Vaturu Dam have also prompted warnings of possible water supply disruptions and rationing for Nadi and Lautoka residents.

The Fiji Climate Summary for October, released by the Fiji Meteorological Office, shows the extent of the rainfall deficit, with prolonged dry conditions and increased evaporation putting pressure on water availability.

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Vaturu Dam was at just 68 per cent of its maximum storage capacity on October 23, raising concerns about its ability to sustain water demand if rainfall remains low.

The Water Authority of Fiji has urged residents and businesses in Nadi and Lautoka to conserve water.

It warns that declining inflows could place further pressure on supply and increase the risk of disruptions.

The warning comes as October rainfall data reveals widespread shortages across the country.

Of the 27 climate monitoring stations assessed by the Meteorological Office, 26 recorded well-below-normal rainfall.

Every station received less than half its usual October rainfall.

The Western Division has been particularly affected by the prolonged dry spell with reduced rainfall further limiting the replenishment of water sources.

The impact is not confined to water supplies.

The Meteorological Office says the dry conditions are also placing pressure on agriculture and increasing fire risk.