Kim Jong Un presides over key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the 12th plenary meeting of the eighth central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, state media reported on Tuesday.

The meeting held between Saturday and Monday reviewed the implementation of party and state policies for this year, KCNA reported.

“The plenary meeting discussed…the issues of radically accelerating the revitalization and modernization of major industrial sectors of the national economy,” the report said.

A decision on convening the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea was approved and measures were taken to hold it, KCNA added.

The report did not say when it would be held.

Leader Kim also made a speech at the meeting, it said without disclosing the content.

