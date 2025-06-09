Michael biopic moonwalks to record US, global opening

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson plays the king of pop in Antoine Fuqua's film. (AP PHOTO)

Michael, the big-budget Michael Jackson spectacle, has shrugged off bad reviews and a troubled production to shatter records for music biopic debuts.

The highly authorised portrayal of the King of Pop, co-produced by the Jackson estate, took in $US97 million ($A136 million) in US and Canadian theatres, and $US217.4 million ($A304.7 million) globally, according to studio estimates.

Lionsgate’s Michael far surpassed previous biopic top performers like Straight Outta Compton – a $US60.2 million ($A84.4 million) domestic debut in 2015 – and Bohemian Rhapsody – $US51 million ($A71 million) in 2018.

Internationally, Michael collected $US120.4 million ($A168.7 million), with its global opening figures also a new high for a music biopic.

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Universal picked up distribution in most international markets.