Ba hosts Labasa this weekend

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Ba will play at their home ground, 4R Electric Govind Park, this Sunday, where they’ll host Labasa in another Extra Premier League round.

They’ll host Labasa at 3pm, with an entertaining contest expected.

The Men In Black is one of two unbeaten teams in the league after its 1-all draw with Lautoka yesterday.

They also remain at the top of the competition points standing.

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Coach Shalen Lal says their game was affected following Etonia Dogalau’s red card in the 57th minute.

However, Lal is pleased with how things turned out for them.

‘Whatever happened in the first half, we did deliver in the first 15 minutes when the boys scored, hats off to the boys and also to the fans who have come out in numbers, keep on supporting the team because the league is just like a race, we are in the race and there are many more games to come’.

Lal also says the team did well to hold Lautoka with 10 men for about 30 minutes.