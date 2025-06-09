Fireworks expected at Fiji Finals, says Tabakaucoro

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Former blue ribbon champion Banuve Tabakaucoro is expecting an exciting and highly competitive showdown at the Coca-Cola Games this week.

The former sprint king who is now the Queen Victoria School coach believes fans can look forward to thrilling battles, especially in the boys division, where several top athletes will be aiming to claim gold medals and make their mark.

Tabakaucoro says the standard of competition continues to rise every year, and this year will be no different.

“Just how it is every year, we want to see some fireworks and really tough competition in the boys division. There are so many great athletes and a lot of them are looking forward to taking out that gold medal as well.”

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He also expects a strong contest in the girls division, highlighting Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School as one of the schools to watch.

Tabakaucoro says MGM appears well-prepared this season, especially with fresh talent coming into the squad.

“It’s going to be a tough task in the girls division as well, but looking at MGM, they look pretty solid this year with new talent coming in.”

The senior boys 100 and 200 meters record holder adds that the overall competition promises to be tough and exciting, and he is encouraging supporters to turn up in numbers to back the young athletes.

“Overall, it’s going to be a tough and exciting Games, so I just want to encourage all our supporters and viewers out there to come out and support our kids.”

The Coca-Cola Games remains one of Fiji’s most anticipated sporting events, bringing together the country’s best young athletes in a showcase of speed, endurance and school pride.

The Games start on Thursday and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC 2.

Overseas fans can catch the action on VITI+ for $99FJD.