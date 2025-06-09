Japan boosts Fiji disaster response capacity

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s disaster response capability will be strengthened through new grant assistance from Japan under the Japan-Fiji Official Security Assistance programme.

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the new assistance, signed in March, will provide ambulances, field medical tents, and automated external defibrillators to improve emergency response during large-scale disasters.

“The Official Security Assistance, or OSA, is a strategic initiative by Japan to support like-minded countries through the provision of equipment, supplies and infrastructure to enhance security and response capabilities. Fiji was among the first recipients of this assistance in the Pacific in 2023.”

He says the support builds on earlier assistance provided in 2023, which included maritime equipment, communications systems, and upgrades to operational facilities for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Naval Division.

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Tikoduadua says the latest grant will enhance Fiji’s frontline medical response and emergency transportation capacity, particularly during climate-related disasters.

He adds that the assistance reflects the growing partnership between Fiji and Japan, helping strengthen national preparedness and regional humanitarian response efforts.