Health Ministry confirms staff shortage impact

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health says the introduction of 12-hour shifts at the CWM Hospital in Suva is a temporary measure to manage ongoing staffing shortages.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the system is currently operating with about 70 percent of its workforce, which has required adjustments to schedules to maintain essential services.

“We are a critical workforce that delivers essential care to the general public. But then again, we as a ministry, as a part of government, are aligned with the priorities of government. And we felt a little bit of difficulty from that. So again, it’s something that we continuously raise with the government and cabinet. So they are aware and we’re living in their debt. And we see how best we can still deliver quality health care at the same time, you know, aligned with the government.”

Dr Lalabalavu says nurses’ welfare remains a priority, and while overtime is budgeted for, the ministry must operate within government financial limits.

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Concerns have been raised over nurse fatigue and patient safety due to longer working hours; the ministry says the arrangement is short-term.

The ministry says it is working to address staffing gaps and aims to return to normal shift patterns once the situation improves.