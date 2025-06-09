Families of missing fishermen decry false reports

Families of the nine men missing at sea are urging the public to be careful when sharing information, as the search enters another day.

Timaima Buadromo, the wife of one of the missing fishermen, says false reports have added to the pain, giving families hope, only for it to be taken away.

The men from Nanuku Settlement in Suva were last seen on Wednesday, heading out on what was meant to be a routine fishing trip, but never returned the next day.

Many of them are the sole breadwinners for their families, with some leaving behind pregnant wives, making the wait even more difficult.

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Buadromo says families were earlier told the men had been found near Matuku, bringing brief relief, before learning the information was not true.

Relatives say the confusion has left them emotionally drained and desperate for answers.

Meanwhile, Iosefo Baleinatuvu, the father of one of the missing men, has spoken out against criticism on social media, questioning why the group went out to sea.

He is calling on the public to show compassion as families continue to deal with the uncertainty.