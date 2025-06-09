Khalnayak returns, Vaastav 2 confirmed

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor-producer Sanjay Dutt, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global (Aspect Entertainment), Subhash Ghai and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios announced Khalnayak Returns at an event in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt revealed that he’ll be producing the second part of the cult 1993 film under his banner, Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

A journalist asked that besides Khalnayak, the other characters of the actor who have achieved legendary status are Raghu from Vaastav (1999) and Murli Prasad Sharma from Munna Bhai. Hence, the journalist enquired if sequels to these films could be made

Sanjay Dutt replied, “We are working on Vaastav 2. As for Munna Bhai, you’ll have to ask Raju Hirani. Raju, please make Munna Bhai again!”

At one point during the event, Subhash Ghai narrated, “With Sanju, I first worked in Vidhaata (1982), in which he played the grandson of Dilip Kumar. He was forced into acting by his father (Sunil Dutt). He was like ‘Main kyun actor banu? Mujhe motorcycle chalani hai’! He was enjoying life. He didn’t know he would have to work so much as an actor. He was hardly 20 at that time. I observed him and felt ‘Yeh bechara phas gaya’! But somehow, he managed to work with Dilip saab. Slowly, he realized that he needed to take this career very seriously. That’s how he started getting better at this craft. I could see his progress with each passing film like Sadak (1991), Saajan (1993), etc. I was like ‘Yeh ab serious actor ban gaya hai’.”

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Subhash Ghai continued, “When I started working on Khalnayak, the news spread in the industry. Many stars met with me and expressed interest in doing the film. But I told them, ‘I have an actor in mind already’. I invited Sanju and narrated the story. He told me, ‘Sir, I trust you. We are doing this film’.”

Sanjay Dutt raised laughs as he corrected, “Subhas ji, you never narrated the story. You just told me, ‘Yeh film tujhe karni hai’!”