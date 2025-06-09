Exposure turns into medal mission for Yasayasa Moala

Yasayasa Moala College athletes at today's Maritime Zone at the national stadium in Suva.

After a two-year absence caused largely by financial challenges, Yasayasa Moala College has returned to the Fiji Finals with renewed determination and a stronger purpose.

Team manager Matelita Waqairatu says the school from the remote island of Moala has brought 21 athletes this year to compete in both track and field events at the Maritime Zone and the Coca-Cola Games, marking a proud moment for the school community.

The last time Yasayasa Moala featured at the Fiji Finals was in 2023, and Waqairatu says the biggest hurdle in returning has always been the cost of travel and accommodation.

“As you know, we are from a remote island, and financial challenges are always there. When we try to bring a team over, we need to raise a large amount of money. Our budget was more than $10,000, and we managed to raise a little more than that before coming this year.”

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She says the support from the Moala community in Suva has been overwhelming, with many supporters visiting the team and providing food and other necessities for the athletes during their stay.

“Those from Moala here in Suva have been really supportive. They came to visit us, bringing food and items our athletes need, and we are very thankful.”

While the initial plan was simply to give the students exposure at the competition, Waqairatu says the team’s mindset quickly shifted as preparations progressed.

“Before we came, we told them we were bringing them for exposure, but as we prepared towards the games, we started aiming for competition. Our motto is ‘One Team, One Goal’. We are not only aiming for the Maritime Zone, but also for the Coca-Cola Games.”

She adds that team unity has been one of their biggest strengths, with most of the athletes coming from Naroi Village, while others are from nearby villages and islands.

“The bonding has been really strong. They support each other, and you can see how happy they are to be here and compete.”

Waqairatu says the school community is equally excited to see Yasayasa Moala back on the big stage after the two-year gap, with students and teachers back home closely following their progress.

She also acknowledged the parents, supporters, and students back on the island for helping make the journey possible.

The Maritime Zone was held at the HFC Bank Stadium today with seven schools competiting for the Coca-Cola Games which starts this Thursday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the games on FBC 2 and VITI+ for $99 for overseas viewers.