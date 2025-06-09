ROI Programme Boosts Rural Growth and Connectivity in Macuata

[Photo: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development/ FACEBOOK]

Rural communities in Macuata are seeing tangible improvements in connectivity and economic opportunity, following continued investments under the government’s Rural Outer Island Development Programme.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu, visited two key infrastructure projects this week, with a combined value of more than $140,000, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening rural livelihoods.

At Lomaloma Village in Seaqaqa, the newly constructed 3-kilometre Lomaloma Community Farm Access Road is already transforming daily life for approximately 30 farming households, representing nearly 200 residents.

The community, heavily reliant on yaqona and root crop farming, now benefits from direct access to the Savusavu main highway.

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The improved road network has significantly reduced transportation barriers, allowing buyers and traders to reach farms more easily and enabling farmers to bring their produce to market more efficiently.

Minister Bulitavu described the project as a catalyst for economic empowerment, noting that improved infrastructure creates pathways to opportunity. He added that the road could also support future initiatives such as community-based eco-tourism.

In Dogoru Village, Wailevu, work continues on the 4.6-kilometre Navau Farm Road project, a $75,000 government investment that is already benefiting 48 farmers organised into clusters.

The road is expected to enhance access to farmland while also supporting the protection of a critical water source for Labasa.

Bulitavu highlighted that such investments are central to the government’s strategy to strengthen rural economies, improve productivity, and increase household incomes.

The ROI Development Programme remains a key driver in advancing connectivity, supporting agriculture, and promoting sustainable economic growth across Fiji’s rural and maritime regions.