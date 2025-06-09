Fiji fisheries sector enters new digital era

[Photo: Fiji Government/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji’s fisheries sector is stepping into a new digital era, with major upgrades aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu told Parliament that the industry is moving away from outdated paper-based systems to faster, smarter digital solutions.

A key part of the transformation is the rollout of the Catch Accountancy System , a web-based platform that tracks fish from catch to export.

Processes that once took days can now be completed in hours, helping ensure better accountability across the sector.

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At sea, electronic monitoring is also being strengthened.

Fishing vessels are being equipped with onboard cameras and sensors, feeding real-time data into the National Fisheries Surveillance and Operations Centre to help combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

The minister also highlighted new opportunities in value-adding, with fish waste being converted into products such as medical-grade collagen, organic fertilizers, and animal feed—creating new income streams while reducing waste.

The changes signal a shift toward a more modern and sustainable fisheries industry, focused on better service delivery, stronger resource protection, and maximizing value for Fijians.