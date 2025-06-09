Jackson critical of costly Droasese error

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Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson described a key moment involving Ilaisa Droasese as “not good enough” after it led to a Chiefs try during their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash last night.

The incident occurred when Droasese attempted a grubber kick from inside his own in-goal area, resulting in a turnover that the Chiefs capitalised on.

Jackson said the play was not in line with the team’s expectations, although he noted there may have been factors surrounding the decision.

“It’s not what we’re after… a moment like that.”

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He added that there could have been obstruction in the lead-up, but did not dwell on it.

“Maybe it could have been looked at if he was obstructed… but I don’t know.”

Despite that, Jackson made it clear the error fell short of the standard required at this level.

“That’s not good enough.”

The moment proved costly in the context of the match, underlining the importance of composure and decision-making in high-pressure situations.