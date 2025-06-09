Seruiratu urges caution on the waste-to-energy project

[Photo: FILE]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is calling for careful consideration and respect for due process as discussions continue around the proposed waste-to-energy project in Vuda, Lautoka.

While speaking to FBC News, Seruiratu acknowledged that concerns have been raised by various stakeholders, including nearby communities, landowners, and resource owners.

He says that these concerns are valid and must be taken seriously by authorities and the government.

He adds that the project is still in its due diligence phase, with proper processes underway to assess its feasibility and impact.

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According to the Opposition Leader, these processes must be allowed to run their course before any final decisions are made.

He also highlighted the broader context of development in Fiji, suggesting that alternatives to diesel fuel should be explored as part of the country’s long-term energy strategy.

However, he stressed that economic benefits alone should not drive decision-making.

Seruiratu pointed out that sustainable development requires a balance between economic growth, social well-being, and environmental protection.

He warned that any major project must be evaluated not only for its financial gains but also for its potential social and environmental consequences.

He urged stakeholders to approach the issue with an open mind while allowing the necessary assessments to be completed. Ultimately, he said, the responsibility for the final decision rests with the government, which will also be accountable for the outcomes of the project.

The proposed Vuda waste-to-energy initiative remains under review as authorities continue consultations and evaluations.