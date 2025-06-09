Youngsters ready for Australia tour

Source: Supplied

The Grasshoppers Netball Club is preparing to travel to Australia next month to compete in the Queensland Nissan State Age Championship, one of the region’s premier youth netball tournaments.

Club secretary Adi Unaisi Ranavue confirmed that the team is currently in the final stages of securing visas ahead of their international tour.

The club’s under-12 and under-14 teams will be representing GNC at the three-day competition, and preparations are already well underway.

In addition to their on-court preparations, the club recently launched its first community outreach initiative a Rubbish Pick-Up Drive from Muanikau Park to Stella Maris School in Suva, reinforcing their commitment to social responsibility.

She says acts were not just programs for the club, but were life lessons for their players, teaching them about generosity, national pride and having empathy.

The team will leave for Australia on the 1st of next month.

