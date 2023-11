[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji is awaiting confirmation from Fiji Airways regarding their flight to the Solomon Islands for the Pacific Games.

Chef de mission, Ajay Ballu says they have been waiting to get a word from the national airline since 10am.

The first batch of athletes was initially scheduled to depart Nadi Airport at 7am tomorrow.

Fiji Airways is expected to give a comment later.