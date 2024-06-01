We need to be physical: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne, emphasizes the importance of improving physicality around the breakdown area for today’s game.

Byrne recognizes the team’s struggle in this aspect during their last match against the Highlanders, leading to unforced errors.

“The big one for us is to be physical with the clashes we know that is coming. I think that is where we let ourselves down over the weekend, carrying in the contact where we know we got to be in and not being 100% on that.”

Byrne adds that they can be better in those aspects.

The Fijian Drua will face Melbourne Rebels at 2.05pm today at the Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.

In other Super rugby games last night, Crusaders tamed Moana Pasifika 43-10 while Waratahs narrowly defeated Reds 27-26.