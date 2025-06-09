Drua to open 2026 season with Moana Pasifika at home

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will kick off their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season against their Pacific brothers, Moana Pasifika, in Lautoka on 14 February.

With the rest of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific fixtures to be announced shortly, Drua fans will be glad to note the season will get underway at the team’s “Fortress” – Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

It’s really going to be a great treat for fans as it also falls on Valentine’s Day.

Going into their sixth season, the Fijian Drua currently have the better record against Moana Pasifika, winning four of six encounters.

This opening match not only marks the start of the new season but also highlights the fierce rivalry between the two sides, making it a must-watch live event for fans.

Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson says it’s always a fierce contest when the two sides meet, a true reflection of the passion both teams bring.

Jackson says that starting the season at home, in front of the world’s best fans, is the perfect boost for their campaign.

The Churchill Park Fortress is the Drua Men’s most successful venue, having won 10 out of 12 matches held there since 2022.

The team is currently on an impressive nine-consecutive straight wins in Lautoka and beat Moana Pasifika 40-35 the last time the two teams played there.

