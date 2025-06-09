Six medals so far for Team Fiji in Palau

Source: Team Fiji / Facebook

Team Fiji is in eighth position on the Palau Mini Games medal tally heading into day two.

The team has so far collected 3 silver and 3 bronze medals from day.

Fiji’s silver medals were won by opening ceremony flag bearer and swimmer Kelera Mudunasoko in the women’s 200m breaststroke, the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and Elenoa Vateitei in the Va’a V1 500m.

The three bronze medals came from Hansel McCaig in the 50m backstroke swimming, Raymond Rusivakula was third in the Va’a V1 men 500m.

Also winning bronze was our the Va’a V12 men 500m.

Today Team Fiji will be featuring in swimming, Va’a, archery, basketball and baseball.

Meanwhile, Tahiti is leading with 9 gold, 7 silver, 2 bronze, Marshall Islands is second on 3 gold, 1 silver and Samoa third with 3 gold and 1 silver.

