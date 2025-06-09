Ulunisau hat-trick in Fijiana win

Reapi Ulunisau [File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s have maintained their winning run in pool play in Dubai after beating France 28-19 with Reapi Ulunisau scoring three tries in the first half.

Fiji led 28-nil before France slowly worked their way back into the game.

Our Fijiana defended well in the first three minutes and stuck together when they had their backs against the wall.

The Fijians went 90 meters with Ulunisau finishing it off following some brave defensive effort.

Ulunisau exposed the French again with speed from a scrum set piece and ran around two defenders to score.

The Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020, Ulunisau, was not done as she picked up a great line and was put through the gap by Lavena Cavuru to complete her first half hat-trick.

Fiji boxing champion, Sera Bolatini, added another try after the break as Atelaite Buna who could have scored herself decided to give it to the Levuka lass to score.

France replied with a runaway try and got their confidence back when they sneaked in again.

Trailing 28-14 with two minutes to play and a big shift in momentum, France scored again.

Fijiana earlier defeated USA 19-7 in their first game.

The Fijiana wrap up their group game against New Zealand at 1:27am tomorrow.

You can watch both games live on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.