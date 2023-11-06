Nacula 7s makes positive impact

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Bitter Nacula 7s tournament is back for its second year, promising an exciting display of sevens rugby.

In a statement, organizers say the event is about celebrating local talent, empowering the community and boosting the local economy.

The competition’s sponsor and Paradise Beverages General Manager Mike Spencer says the Fiji Bitter 7s Series is known for showcasing top-quality rugby and making a positive impact on local communities.

Spencer aims to give local players and teams the recognition they deserve and raise the bar for each tournament.

The Fiji Bitter Nacula 7s, which is part of this series, has been instrumental in driving positive change in its community.

Last year, the Nacula rugby community used the profits from the tournament to invest in repairing public facilities, renovating social and health amenities as well as purchasing a new ride-on mower.

This year, the organizers are committing to establishing a sustainability plan for the community.

The two-day Nacula 7s will begin next Thursday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.