Fiji to face NZ in semifinal

Defending Dubai 7s champions, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s will face New Zealand in the semifinal at 10:22pm tonight.

This is after Fiji finished as runners-up in pool A behind France.

France defeated Fiji 24-19 in their final pool game this morning.

Joseva Talacolo put Fiji on the board first with a try following some patient build-up from inside their own territory.

France got their act together shortly after with a try from a lineout set piece to lock it up at 7-all.

The French extended their lead to 12-7 with a try before the breather after stretching Fiji in defense.

The national team was punished again for a loose pass which the opposition turned it into another converted try.

France utilized their possession and were clinical in both defense and attack.

Two successive tries to Jerry Matana and Apete Narogo were not enough as France held on to a 24-19 victory.

Fiji defeated South Africa 28-10 and Argentina 28-19.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana meet Australia at 9:30pm in the Cup semifinal.

Both games will air live on FBC TV.

